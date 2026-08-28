Help Me Keep a Roof Over Our Heads

I had a health problem that put me out of work for three months, and I haven't had any income since. My mother passed away, and my father has never been around, so I don't have anybody to lean on in these times of need.





Right now, I'm facing bills I can't pay on my own, and I'm worried about losing my home and ending up on the streets with my dog. I know God will help me with everything I need, and sometimes he's a little backed up and cannot get to everyone, so I thought I would ask my community and other faithful followers if you could help me cover my bills.





Your support would mean so much to me and my dog during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with me.