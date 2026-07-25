Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Twins' Heads

My name is Gloria, and I'm asking for help because my family is facing an immediate housing crisis.

I'm a single mom to six-year-old twins, and we've been staying in an extended-stay hotel while I search for stable employment. I've been applying for remote customer service and sales positions every day, and I've recently started interviewing, but I haven't received a paycheck yet.

I need $300 by Friday to keep our room. If I can't pay, we'll lose the place we're staying.

I've already sold everything I can, contacted local assistance organizations, and applied for every job I can find that matches my experience. I'm not asking for long-term support—just enough to help us make it through this week while I continue interviewing and working toward a new job.

If you're able to donate, no amount is too small. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer.