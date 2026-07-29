HELP ME KEEP A ROOF OVER MY HEAD

I am humbly reaching out during a very difficult period in my life.

In 2018, I was involved in a serious accident that took me more than five years to regain my health. During that time, I survived through loans. In 2024, I got to secure a remote job with a startup company. The income allowed me to gradually repay the debts I had accumulated during my recovery but had nothing to save, but I am grateful to be working and rebuilding my life.

Recently we were unexpectedly asked to stop work due to the company's financial difficulties. Things have become difficult for me. I am doing everything possible to get back on my feet.

My rent expired last month, and I am at risk of being thrown out into the street if I cannot make payment this month. I need approximately $1,500 to avoid eviction.

I sincerely appreciate any thing, Even $1 can make a lot of difference and bring me closer to overcoming this difficult situation.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and consideration