HELP ME KEEP A ROOF OVER MY HEAD AND START A SMALL

My name is Kingsley Ekwugha, and I am humbly asking for your support during a very difficult time in my life.

I am currently facing financial hardship and am struggling to pay my house rent. Despite my efforts to earn a living, I have not been able to raise enough money to meet this important obligation. I am worried about losing my home.

My goal is not only to pay my rent but also to start a small business that will provide me with a stable source of income. With the right support, I will be able to become self-reliant and provide for myself without depending on others.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference. Your kindness will help me secure a safe place to live and take the first steps toward building a better future.

If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my appeal with your family, friends, or social networks.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering my request. Your generosity and compassion give me hope during this challenging season.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and support.



