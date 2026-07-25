Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Head and Get Back

Hello,

Thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.

My name is Nwankwo Tochukwu Daniel, and I never imagined I would find myself asking for help like this. Unfortunately, after months of financial hardship, I’ve reached a point where I can no longer manage everything on my own.

I’m currently struggling to keep up with my rent and basic living expenses, and I’m at risk of losing the stability I’ve worked hard to maintain. Despite actively searching for work and doing everything I can to improve my situation, I’ve fallen behind financially and need help getting through this difficult period.

The funds raised through this campaign will be used to:

Pay my rent and avoid losing my home. Purchase a few essential household items I currently cannot afford. Cover basic day-to-day living expenses while I continue working toward financial stability.

Asking for help has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I’ve always believed in working for what I need, and I’m continuing to do everything I can to improve my circumstances. This fundraiser isn’t about giving up—it’s about getting the support I need to make it through a difficult chapter and move forward.

To be as transparent as possible, I’ve also included a short video of my current living situation. I hope it helps provide some context and shows why your support would mean so much to me.

If you’re able to contribute, no matter the amount, I would be deeply grateful. And even if you’re unable to donate, thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Your kindness, generosity, and compassion can help me keep a roof over my head and give me the opportunity to rebuild my life with hope.

Thank you so much for your support.



