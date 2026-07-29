Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Family’s Head





As difficult as it is for me to ask for help, I’m reaching out because my family is facing a temporary financial hardship, and I need assistance covering this month’s rent and basic necessities.

I’m a single mother of two young boys, and for the last month it feels like I’ve had one setback after another. I was hired for a new job several weeks ago, but the onboarding process has been delayed repeatedly, leaving me waiting much longer than expected to start earning a steady paycheck.

Despite that, I refuse to sit still and wait for someone else to save me. Every day I’m doing everything I can to keep moving forward. I donate plasma, deliver with DoorDash using my electric bike, take temporary jobs, work gigs, and pick up any odd jobs I can find. Nothing is going to stop me from working and fighting for my family.

Last month I was able to pay my rent, but not until the 26th. I don’t want to find myself in that position again. While I have additional interviews lined up and fully expect things to turn around soon, I need a little help getting through this difficult stretch.

My goal is $1,600. Approximately $1,300 will go directly toward rent, and the remaining amount will help cover basic groceries and necessities for myself and my children while I continue working and waiting for steady employment to begin.

To be honest, the last month has felt like trying to stay afloat while being slowly pulled deeper underwater. Even so, I keep pushing forward because giving up has never been an option. I have always tried to help others whenever I could, and today I’m humbly asking for a little help myself.

This is not a request for long-term support. I am actively working every day, actively searching for opportunities, and doing everything within my power to improve my situation. I’m simply asking for help bridging the gap so that one difficult month doesn’t turn into a much bigger crisis.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Del and her two boys



