Help Me Keep a Roof Over My Family While I Rebuild

My name is Tobore.

This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to write because I've always believed in working hard for everything I have. Today, however, I'm choosing humility because my family needs help.

I graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and shortly after getting married, I invested everything I had into a pig farming business. I believed it would provide a stable future for my wife and our family.

Unfortunately, despite months of hard work, the business failed. I lost most of what I invested and found myself starting over from almost nothing.

Rather than giving up, I decided to learn welding and fabrication as an apprentice so I can build practical skills and create a better future. My dream is to one day own an engineering and fabrication company that will create opportunities for others.

My wife has stood by me through every challenge, and together we've been blessed with a beautiful daughter. They are my greatest motivation to keep fighting, even on the days when things feel impossible.

Right now, however, we are facing a difficult challenge.

Our annual house rent is ₦780,000. Through sacrifice and savings, I've managed to raise ₦220,000, but I still need ₦560,000.

I'm not asking for luxury. I'm simply asking for help to keep a roof over my family's head while I continue learning my trade and working toward becoming financially independent.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward paying our rent. If you're unable to donate, sharing this message with others would mean just as much to us.

I know many people are facing their own challenges, so I don't take your time or generosity for granted.

Thank you for reading my story.

Thank you for believing in second chances.

And thank you for helping me continue fighting for my family.

God bless you abundantly.







