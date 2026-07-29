Help Me Keep a Home for My Grandchildren

This Home Is More Than a Place to Live—It's Where My Grandchildren's Future Begins





Just a few months ago, my life changed almost overnight.





When my three young grandchildren, ages 4, 2, and 1, needed a safe and stable place to live, I took them in without hesitation. They needed someone to be there for them, and I was determined to give them a loving home where they could feel safe, secure, and cared for.





Only a few weeks later, in February, I was struck by a car while crossing the street.

Because I am self-employed, my injuries forced me to take time away from work while I recovered. The income I relied on suddenly disappeared, but the bills and responsibilities did not. At the same time, I was adjusting to the unexpected expenses that come with raising three young children.





I do everything I can to make sure my grandchildren have what they need. They have a place to sleep, food on the table, and the comfort of knowing they are safe and loved. Seeing them begin to settle into a routine has made every sacrifice worthwhile.





Unfortunately, the combination of lost income and the costs of caring for three young children has drained the savings I spent years building. What started as a difficult situation has become a financial crisis, and I am now at risk of losing the very home that has given





This home is more than just a house. It is where my grandchildren feel safe. It is where they know they belong. It is where they can wake up each morning without fear or uncertainty and simply be children.





I have always been the kind of person who tries to handle things on my own. Asking for help is not easy for me. But today, I am putting my pride aside for the sake of these children and the future I am trying to build for them.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help keep a roof over our heads and allow me to continue providing a safe, stable home for my grandchildren. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story would mean so much to our family.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.



