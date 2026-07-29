Help me join the coast guard

Hey, I know that this probably isn’t in the right place and I don’t know if I should be posting on here, but I am going to give it a shot.





Im trying to join the coast guard and go to meps, but I live like 2 hours away from the nearest coast guard recruiting center. I was hoping that I could help me with getting me some money so I could go to the recruitment office. I literally have all the stuff needed. My ssc, birth certificate, my diploma, and literally everything else. But I don’t have a way to get there-





I already talked to a recruiter and I’m doing most of the process online. But the important paperwork and meps needs to be done in person.





Any amount helps honestly, so don’t be afraid to donate!







