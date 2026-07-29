Help Me Invest in a Healthier, Longer Life

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out today because I need help raising $5,000 for gastric bypass surgery.

For years, I have struggled with my weight and the health challenges that come with it. I've tried to lose weight on my own through diets, lifestyle changes, and determination. While I've worked hard and never stopped trying, I have not been able to achieve the lasting results needed to improve my health.

The biggest reason I want this surgery is simple: I want to be healthy and live longer.

This surgery is not about appearance. It's about improving my quality of life, protecting my health, and giving myself the best chance at a longer future. I want more energy, better mobility, and the opportunity to enjoy life without my weight standing in the way of my health goals.

Because I do not have health insurance, I have found a bariatric surgery program that I can afford compared to U.S. prices, but the total cost is still approximately $5,000, which includes the procedure, transportation, lodging, and medical care.

Asking for help is difficult for me. However, I know that sometimes we all need support to reach important goals. Today, I am humbly asking for that support.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to a healthier future. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and support. Your generosity will help me take an important step toward better health and a longer life.

With gratitude,

Chavelle Barry