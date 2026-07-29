Help Me In the Fight of My Life hEDS MCAS Mold toc





I don't think people realize how much an invisible illness can take from a person. Little by little-bit by bit, I've been fragmented and becoming unglued in every sense of the word. My biggest fear is not being sick, nor is it dying but my fear is fading into the background because someone isn't reporting the true version of my experience/story.





For the past 2.5yrs, I've kept pushing through and showing up for every specialist appointment, hundreds of labs, MRI'S, CT'S, ultrasounds, PET scans, etc. All while raising twin teenagers to carry themselves with humility, grace, kindness, and respect for others and doing the best that I know how to advocate this tirade of symptoms; chronic pain, inflammation,swelling, dysautonomia, hives, exhaustion, breathing problems due to restricted blood flow leading to brain fog, infection, and overabundance of histamine release from severe/ anaphylactic allergic reactions due to my environment without fully understanding WHY my body was struggling so badly.





Now doctors suspect pathogenic toxic mold illness alongside Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome, conditions that can make the body react intensely to things that most people never even notice. Simple things like candle fragrances, cleaning chemicals, perfumes, foods, and dust can leave me extremely sick from several hours to days at a time.





I've spent the last two and a half years trying to fight this quietly and independently, but treatment is incredibly expensive and most of it is not covered by insurance. So, this is me finally in the fight of my life asking for help because no one is coming to rescue me, especially if no one even knows I went missing...If you can donate, share, or even just help spread awareness, it would honestly mean everything to me! I just want the chance to heal and hopefully get my life back so I can enjoy the things that have slipped away and that I took for granted before, like the peacefulness of laughing with my kids again, sitting on the bleachers at my sons' football game, or at a mall-shopping with my daughter.﻿