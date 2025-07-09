Help Me Honor My Daughter's Memory

In April 2025, I lost my daughter to a longterm illness. She was 32. During that time, I adopted her son to make sure he was safe, and now he's part of our household.





I've been paying on her burial plot for over a year, and it's been hard to save the money while running my household. I still owe $500 on her plot and $350 for the burial itself. These costs have stretched us thin, and I'm asking for help to lay her to rest with the dignity she deserves.





God has blessed our family in dozens of ways, and this is one major area where we're struggling. Any support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with me and my grandson during this difficult time.