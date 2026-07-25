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Help me hold onto the life I’ve worked so hard for

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKatherine Giamarco

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katherine Giamarco

Help me hold onto the life I’ve worked so hard for

One year ago, I never imagined I would be here, asking for help.

For eight years, I lived in an abusive marriage. Every day was spent walking on eggshells, wondering what would happen next, trying to protect my children while slowly losing pieces of myself. Leaving wasn’t a single decision—it was a long, painful journey filled with fear, court dates, uncertainty, and starting over with almost nothing.

This past year has been the hardest—and the most rewarding—year of my life.

I fought for my freedom. I fought to keep my home. I fought to rebuild a life that abuse tried to take from me. Along the way, I faced setback after setback. I lost my job through circumstances beyond my control, picked myself up, and started over from scratch. Today, I have a job that I truly love, helping others, but working part-time while rebuilding financially has left me struggling just to keep up.

Every paycheck is gone almost as soon as it arrives. Between my mortgage, utilities, groceries, insurance, and other basic necessities, there is simply nothing left. As if that wasn’t enough, the one thing I depend on to get to work—my car—is failing. It has serious mechanical problems, and every time I drive it, I worry it could leave me stranded or become unsafe to drive. Without reliable transportation, I’m at risk of losing the very job that’s helping me rebuild my life. It feels like just as I’ve started to stand again, the ground keeps shifting beneath my feet.

As difficult as it is to ask, I’m asking for a hand up—not a handout.

Your generosity would help me catch up on essential bills, keep the home that my family fought so hard to keep after years of abuse, and either repair or replace my failing vehicle so I can continue working and providing for my family. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps lift a burden that has felt impossible to carry alone.

If you’re unable to give, simply sharing my story would mean more than you know.

After surviving eight years of abuse, I refuse to let my story end in defeat. I choose to believe that what happened to me does not define the rest of my life. I am choosing hope over fear, healing over hurt, and faith over despair. I know brighter days are ahead—I just need a little help getting there.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing in resilience, second chances, and the kindness of strangers. Your compassion gives my family hope that our future can be defined not by what we’ve survived, but by what we’re building together.


Thank you, again, for reading and God Bless

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