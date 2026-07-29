Help me help these pets! Please!

I have been fostering and helping people who need to re home or just have someone watch over their dogs.

It started with my friend needing help with her dog when she was in the hospital recovering from surgery.. and now I am helping 6 other dogs feel safe and loved under my roof. I have plenty of space. But it does become difficult when I am skipping meals just to keep them fed and healthy. I am not officially licensed or certified for this,I'm not sure if you actually have to be. But my hope is to continue to care for the pets that are in need.

Funds will be put to FOOD, IMMUNIZATIONS, BEDDING,AND MISC PET SUPPLIES including potty training pads/poop bags- all the way to dog toothbrush,tennis balls, appropriately sized kennels, and whatever else they could possibly need in order to living their best life possible during their stay with me in between forever homes. I am getting by because my roommate and I will go pan handle for dogfood. And that helps at times. But this would make it so much easier to keep things going. God bless you for your support and time.