HELP ME HELP THEM (MOVIE CASTIN)

MY NAME IS KUSHSTOPHER KRENGA OF NOREGGIBOYZ/GURLZ MUZIC A INSPIRATIONAL MUSIC ARTIST/WRITER/ACTOR/BRAND DESIGNER FROM A SMALL TOWN CALL WEST OF MEMPHIS ARKANSAS. IM ONE OF THE PIONEERS WHICH ART THE SOUND HIP HOP MUSIC IN WEST MEMPHIS DURING THE EARLY 80's WITH THE LEGENDARY BUSHWICK BILL AND THE ROBINSON BOYZ MUZIC GROUP.

I'M NOW BRINGING FILMS TO THE BIG SCREEN AND NOW CASTING (901 BOYZ DA MOVIE PT.2 "MISSISSIPPI'S REVENGE") AND IM TRYING TO EMPLOYEE REGULAR CITIZENS FROM OUR INNER COMMUNITY TO CASTS AND ALSO PAY WAGES FOR THEIR WORKS. SO.IM ASKING THE COMMUNITY TO HELP ME HELP OTHERS BECOME SOMEONE AND BRING OPPORTUNITIES TO MY CITY AND ALSO AID AND KNOWLEDGE TO OUR YOUTH IN TRADE OF STREET LIFE ACTIVITIES. WILL.YOU.BE THE ONES TO HELP ME COMPLETE THIS TASK? ANY DONATION IS WELCOMED.





RESPECTFULLY,

ANTHONY "KUSHSTOPHER

KRENGA" MALONE

@NRBNRGMUZICFILMCLOTHINLLC