Help me help the ones who cannot get to hospital

My area has alot of people who are sick and they are in alot of poverty especially in terms of food and money for treatment, this includes aged people and children being the most affected. After seeing this and being one of them in the society, I took it upon my self to use the little I get from my electronics business to help to the extent I can but I haven't been able to do even a percentage of it since I can't supply enough. This is the reason I decided to look for a hand in well-wishers to come and help me bring back a smile in the large society especially children and the elderly. The most needed is food, school fees, clothings and hospital/medicine bills. So many end up dying in their houses for lack of medication which Is really heartbreaking since some leave behind extremely young kids which now becomes even a bigger burden to the society. I have been getting help from close friends and relatives since I started the initiative but it's still not enough.i therefore appeal to any well wisher to assist me on this acts of kindness to revive my society. We don't just help anyone but we vet the most critical and genuine and give them the priority.