Help me help others

Hello everyone, my name is Jo, and I'm reaching out today because someone very close to me is going through an incredibly difficult time. My dear friend and her family are facing the heartbreaking possibility of losing their home. She is one of the hardest-working people I know. She works three jobs, and her husband also works, but despite their combined efforts, they are still struggling to keep up with their bills. With six children to care for, the cost of housing, groceries, utilities, and other everyday expenses has become more than they can manage.This family isn't asking for luxury or an easy life—they're simply trying to keep a roof over their children's heads. They have been doing everything they can, but sometimes even working multiple jobs isn't enough when financial hardships pile up.I'm asking anyone who is able to please consider helping in any way you can. Whether it's a donation, sharing this post with others, or simply keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers, every act of kindness makes a difference.Your generosity could help this family stay in their home and give them the chance to get back on their feet. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and for any support you can offer. It truly means more than words can express.