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Help me help myself

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$1,475 USD

Fundraiser created byTimothy Kleinhagen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Timothy Kleinhagen

Help me help myself

Im ending my fundraiser this week. I thank God for everyone who has supported me. I fell short of what I was asking for but it all worls out. My car has been repaired and i get it back today or tomorrow. Im about $300 short of the total bill and my bank account was hacked over the weekend for about $200. Ill get through this. God BlessI became disabled on 03/06/2009 in a propane fire at work. I was burned over 51.7% of my body and spent 6 1/2 weeks in an induced coma. I was then sent to a rehab hospital for an expected 7-8 months and was released in 9 days. At that time I still wasn't sure of what had actually happened to me or what was going on. My injuries both physical and mental put an incredible strain on myself and my family. I made a lot of mistakes trying to stay alive and my wife at the time couldnt accept them. We divorced and I wasn't mentally able to even assist in my defense. No one helped me and I even spent 30 days in jail for contempt of court. I agreed to give my wife the house we were renovating at the request of my son with the stipulation I would get the smaller house we were living in. Her attorney said she had no need to give it to me so I ended up with my father until he passed in 2020 from cancer. I lost that house to taxes. I had the money but was unaware the tax office closed early the day before the sale. I couch surfed for a couple years and spent almost a year homeless. I finally found an apartment in January of 2024 and I'm still there but falling farther behind all the time. I only receive $1238 monthly and my rent is $675. There is a lot more that happened but ultimately I lost my health, my homes, my family and even my dogs. My son doesn't talk to me because I asked a few uncomfortable questions he didn't want to answer. They lost the house i gave them to a fire with no insurance in 2024 so inheritance is gone. He got over $150k for school out of my settlement and didn't even go to school. I still love my son and have no way of letting him know. I really need to leave Pennsylvania as I have nothing but ghosts here. My whole family has been lost in the last 6 years. Thank you all and may God bless you

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