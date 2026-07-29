Help me help my mom with debt

I'm a 20 year old college student going in for framing, I've been down here for almost 5 years now and in that five years my mother has gotten a large debt, with helping my grandpa get out of the hospital and up moving to getting home visits and taking him to different specialists, putting me through school for carpentry, then her car broke down so we don't have reliable transportation for her to work and me to go to class. without her car it's just mine，then her job is shut down and shes not getting any work. Seeing her work so hard just to be in debt is crushing my soul. I just want to help her any way I can so please help me help my mom get out of debt