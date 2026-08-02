Help Me Heal From Severe Neck and Spine Issues

For over a year, I've been struggling with severe problems involving my neck and spine, including a misaligned atlas. It has left me unable to function normally. Simple things that many people take for granted, working, driving, attending church, and even getting through the day, have become incredibly difficult.





On top of my health struggles, I recently lost my mom. The grief has been overwhelming, and I've been trying to carry this burden while also fighting constant physical pain and limitations.





I'm raising money so I can receive the treatment I need for my neck and spine. My hope is to heal and rebuild my life, to return to work, provide for my animals, and be able to attend church regularly again.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult season.