Help Me Heal and Keep My Home

I never imagined I would be asking for help, but after much prayer and trusting God through this season, I’ve decided to reach out with hope.

On my birthday last year, instead of celebrating, I received the unexpected news that I had colon cancer. Although that moment was overwhelming, God has carried me through this. I am grateful to have completed treatment, but the road afterward has brought unexpected challenges. I continue to experience fatigue, weakness, and neuropathy, which have made returning to work difficult as I focus on regaining my strength.

As a mother, my greatest desire is to continue getting stronger, remain present for my children, and provide a stable home for my family. Because I have been unable to work, I have fallen behind on essential expenses. I have exhausted my savings, reached out to organizations and churches, and done everything I can before asking for support.

One of the hardest parts of this season has been going from providing for my family to needing support, but I am trusting God and allowing others the opportunity to be a blessing.

Your support will help me remain in my home, cover essential needs, and regain my strength as I work toward returning to work and financial stability. My prayer is that, once I am stronger, I can extend the same kindness and compassion to others in need.

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee… I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee.” — Isaiah 41:10 (KJV)



