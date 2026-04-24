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Help Me Heal and Be the Mom My Kids Deserve

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDawn Thivierge

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dawn Thivierge

Help Me Heal and Be the Mom My Kids Deserve

Hi everyone,

For the past three years, I have been trying to tell the people in my life that I am not okay. Often, the response I get is to "grow up," "put my big girl panties on," or "just get over it." My anxiety is mocked, and people don't understand that when it hits, my brain literally shuts down. I carry the heavy weight of past abuse and deep abandonment. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I haven’t had the strength to just "get over it" like people want me to—but the truth is, I cannot do this alone anymore.

I have a chance to enter an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) that I have desperately needed for three years. This is where I start breaking the cycle and making a real change. But because it is an intensive program, taking the necessary time off work to heal is going to severely impact my ability to pay my bills and keep a roof over our heads.


Where the Funds Will Go-

I am asking for $5,290.38 to cover the immediate gap in my medical care and to keep my household afloat so I can complete this program without losing my home or my job. Here is the exact breakdown:


Therapy Program Balance: $1,528 (The total cost is $3,528, but I was blessed to be approved for $2,000 in financial aid!)


Past-Due Rent (Through June): $3,475


July Rent: $1,100


Internet Balance: $199.93 (Crucial, as I work from home)


Phone Bill Balance: $357.45 (Facing disconnection)


Note: Any amount raised beyond the immediate bills will go directly toward July's living expenses while I transition through the program.


Why This Means Everything to Me-

I have three incredible children who need me. My oldest son, who is blind, is turning 15 this Sunday. He is an absolute genius, my rock, and the one who remembers the hard times we went through together. I also have two daughters, ages 11 and 8. They have huge hearts, but they test my limits, as kids do!


Lately, it breaks my heart because my kids hide their own problems and feelings from me. They do it because they don't want to "burden" me, but it makes me feel like I am neglecting them. If I cannot control or understand my own emotions, I cannot help them navigate theirs. I just want to be the mom they deserve.


My Promise to You-

I want to be an inspiring part of society again. By supporting me, you aren't just helping me pay bills; you are helping me show my children that it is okay to ask for help, and that we are never truly alone in this world. I promise to teach my children the beauty of paying it forward, and we will do everything we can to bring that positivity back into the world.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, sharing, or donating. You are helping me change our lives.


With love and gratitude,

Dawn Thivierge


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