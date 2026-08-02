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Help Me Heal After Losing More Than 130 Pounds

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristin Dinkins

Help Me Heal After Losing More Than 130 Pounds

Losing more than 130 pounds has been one of the most difficult and meaningful accomplishments of my life. I worked hard to improve my health, protect my mobility, and regain a better quality of life. However, my journey is not over.


For me, losing weight was not simply a personal goal or a cosmetic choice. It was medically necessary. I live with chronic osteoarthritis and have experienced severe joint deterioration since I was very young. I underwent bilateral knee replacements before the age of 21. I have also had two ankle replacements and a hip replacement, all before the age of 50.


Losing the weight was essential to reduce the pressure on my already compromised joints and lower extremities. I made the difficult changes necessary to protect my mobility and long-term health, but the significant weight loss has created another serious medical challenge.


I have been left with large amounts of loose, sagging skin. This is not simply a cosmetic concern. The excess skin causes recurring infections, painful rashes, irritation, and daily discomfort. These complications have become debilitating and increasingly difficult to live with.


I also live with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that affects the strength and stability of my joints, skin, and other tissues. This condition makes the complications caused by the excess skin even more concerning and makes proper medical care especially important.


I am now facing multiple excess-skin removal and reconstructive surgeries to address these ongoing medical problems. Unfortunately, although insurance may cover procedures it considers medically necessary, it has classified these surgeries as cosmetic and will not cover them, even with the recurring skin infections, rashes, pain, and other complications.


After working so hard to become healthier and protect my mobility, it is heartbreaking to face another major obstacle because insurance does not recognize the seriousness of what I am experiencing.


I am asking for help with the cost of the surgeries, medical appointments, hospital expenses, recovery needs, and related care. Asking for help is not easy, but the cost of multiple procedures is more than I can manage alone.


Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more to me than I can express. If you are unable to donate, I would be equally grateful for your prayers and for sharing my story with others.


Thank you for taking the time to read about my journey. Your kindness, support, prayers, and generosity will help me move toward a life with fewer infections, less pain, improved mobility, and the freedom to fully enjoy the health I have worked so hard to achieve.

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