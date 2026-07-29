Help Me Have a Safe Delivery for My Baby

Goal: $4,000

Hello, my name is Chinemelum, and I am asking for your kindness during one of the most difficult times in my life.

I am currently pregnant and preparing to welcome my baby. Due to my previous deliveries, my doctors have advised that I will need another Caesarean section (C-section) to safely deliver my baby.

My husband and I are facing serious financial hardship. We are doing our best, but we do not have enough money to cover the cost of my surgery, hospital admission, medications, and the care I will need after delivery.

I am reaching out with hope, asking for your support. Every donation, no matter how small, will bring me closer to having a safe delivery and protecting the life of my baby and myself.

The funds raised will be used for:

C-section surgery Hospital bills Medicines and medical supplies Postnatal care for me and my baby

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, kindness, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God richly bless everyone who supports or shares this campaign.