Help Me Have a Place to Call Home

My name is Anahit and I am reaching out with a sincere request for help and support.





I am currently facing a very difficult situation in life. I live alone and have to handle all of life’s challenges by myself. Unfortunately, I do not have financial support from family or relatives, and my income is not enough to save for a home of my own.





My biggest dream is to have a small home or apartment—a place where I can finally feel safe, secure, and stable. For many people, having a home is a normal part of life, but for me it remains a distant goal that I cannot achieve without help.





I work hard and do everything I can to improve my situation. However, housing prices continue to rise, making it nearly impossible for me to save enough money on my own. Despite my efforts, reaching this goal without support is extremely difficult.





That is why I am asking for help from kind and compassionate people. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to having a place I can call home. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my story would mean a great deal to me.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and support can truly make a difference in my life and give me hope for a more stable future.

I would like to be completely transparent and mention that when creating this fundraiser, I had to select a different country because Armenia was not available in the platform’s list of supported countries. This was only a technical limitation of the platform and does not reflect my actual place of residence.





I currently live in Armenia, and my need for stable housing is very real and deeply important to me. I sincerely appreciate everyone who takes the time to understand my situation and offer support.



