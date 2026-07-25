Help Me Graduate: My Final Semester Depends on it

My name is Ruhbam Suleman, and I am a Christian student from Lahore, Pakistan.

I am currently in the final semester of my Bachelor of Science in Medical Ultrasound at the University of Lahore. After years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, I am only one step away from earning my degree.

Unfortunately, I am facing an urgent financial crisis. I must pay my outstanding university fee before I am allowed to sit for my final examination. If I cannot make this payment, I will not be permitted to take my exam, and I may lose my final semester and be unable to graduate with my class this year.

My family is going through severe financial hardship, and despite exhausting every possible option, we have been unable to arrange the funds. This has been one of the most difficult moments of my life because everything I have worked for over the past four years now depends on receiving this help.

I am humbly asking for your support to raise AED 850 so I can complete my final semester and graduate. Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. If you are unable to contribute financially, I would be incredibly grateful if you could share my campaign and keep me in your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering helping me during this critical time. Your kindness and generosity could make the difference between losing my education and finally graduating.





"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19





God bless you.

Ruhbam Suleman

Lahore, Pakistan