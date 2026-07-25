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Help me Graduate and stay in School

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySachal Soomro

Help me Graduate and stay in School

# Help Me Stay in Graduate School and Continue Chasing My Dream


## Every dream reaches a moment where it depends on the kindness of others.


My name is Noman Soomro, and I am currently pursuing a Master of Science in Business Analytics at Texas A&M University.


After years of hard work and studying in multiple countries, I am now facing the biggest financial challenge of my educational journey.


Without immediate assistance, I may not be able to enroll for Fall 2026, putting both my degree and my internship plans at risk.


## My Journey


Education has always been the path I chose to build a better future.


I earned my Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Türkiye, where I worked hard to excel academically.


During my undergraduate studies, I was honored to receive two prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarships, which gave me the opportunity to study in Romania and Portugal.


These experiences strengthened my belief that education has the power to change lives.


Today, I am continuing that journey as a graduate student in the United States, specializing in Business Analytics.


## Why I Need Help


My family planned to finance my Fall 2026 tuition by selling our agricultural land in Pakistan.


Unfortunately, unexpected delays in the sale have prevented those funds from becoming available in time.


As a result, I must raise $10,000 to pay my tuition and enroll for the Fall 2026 semester.


Once I am enrolled, the university can issue the authorization required for my internship, allowing me to continue progressing toward my career goals.


This financial setback is temporary—but the deadline is not.


## How You Can Help


If many generous people each contribute a small amount, this goal becomes achievable.


Whether you can give $50, $100, or more, every contribution brings me one step closer to remaining in school and completing my degree.


If you are unable to contribute financially, simply sharing this campaign with your friends, family, or social networks would mean the world to me.


## My Promise


I did not create this campaign lightly.


Asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever done.


I see every contribution as an act of trust and kindness.


My sincere intention is to repay those who support me as soon as possible.


## Thank You


Thank you for taking the time to read my story.


Your generosity is not only helping me pay tuition—it is helping me continue an educational journey that has already taken me from Türkiye to Romania, Portugal, and now the United States.


I hope one day I can look back on this difficult chapter and say that it was the kindness of strangers that helped me keep moving forward.


Thank you for believing in me.

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