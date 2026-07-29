Help me go to the University of Sheffield

Hello everyone,

My name is Joseph Aigbogun, and I am reaching out with humility and hope. I come from a modest background in Nigeria, and despite many financial challenges, I have remained committed to pursuing higher education and building a better future through public health.

Unfortunately, due to financial limitations, I am struggling to raise the tuition and related school expenses required to secure my admission and continue this journey. As a result, I have created a GoFundMe campaign and I am kindly asking for support from friends, colleagues, family, and compassionate individuals who believe in education and human potential.

No amount is too small, and every contribution will bring me one step closer to achieving this life-changing goal. Even if you may not be able to donate, sharing this message with others would mean a lot to me.

Your support is not just an investment in my education, but also in the future impact I hope to make in public health and underserved communities.

Thank you sincerely for your kindness, encouragement, and support.

Joseph Aigbogun



