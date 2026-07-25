GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help me go to seminary

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$875 USD

Fundraiser created byZachary Giffen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zachary Giffen

Help me go to seminary

My name is Zach. I'm from Houston, TX and am 27 years old. God has called me into ministry. It started four years ago, with a calling to leave the states, but I didn't know where, nor did I have the skills necessary. Two years ago I came upon the Irish Baptist College, and felt God clearly tell me that this was my path. To begin that journey, I have to go to school. Specifically, He has called me to Irish Baptist College in Moira, Ireland.


Sadly, money is tighter than I had planned. I'm hoping to find people who would be willing to invest in a Kingdom-minded man who loves the Lord, and longs to serve Him with a joyful, obedient heart. My plan is to leave the last week of August as school starts the first day of September.


While waiting, I'm diligently working as a massage therapist and saving all I can. My car just needed extensive repairs, so I had $3K+ of unexpected expenses. But I'm doing all I can to make this happen.


School will last for three years and at the end of that time, I will receive a Bachelor of Theology degree. After that, I'll have to see what God has planned, but am tentatively planning on staying in Ireland to see what comes next, possibly working with a pastoral team.


I'm excited to see what God has in store and would so appreciate anyone who would honor this dream by partnering with me as I prepare for ministry. Believing God has plans for good and a hope for my future (Jer. 29:11), I humbly ask for your help and support in whatever way you are able. Obviously, I need funds. But I also need lots of prayers. God is faithful and will meet my every need. It is all His, I am His, and I know that He can provide. Psalm 50:10 tells me that He owns the cattle on a thousand hills and He is my loving Shepherd, so I know that He can. Thank you for your consideration, and God bless.


Psalm 32:8 - I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve