Help me go to seminary

My name is Zach. I'm from Houston, TX and am 27 years old. God has called me into ministry. It started four years ago, with a calling to leave the states, but I didn't know where, nor did I have the skills necessary. Two years ago I came upon the Irish Baptist College, and felt God clearly tell me that this was my path. To begin that journey, I have to go to school. Specifically, He has called me to Irish Baptist College in Moira, Ireland.





Sadly, money is tighter than I had planned. I'm hoping to find people who would be willing to invest in a Kingdom-minded man who loves the Lord, and longs to serve Him with a joyful, obedient heart. My plan is to leave the last week of August as school starts the first day of September.





While waiting, I'm diligently working as a massage therapist and saving all I can. My car just needed extensive repairs, so I had $3K+ of unexpected expenses. But I'm doing all I can to make this happen.





School will last for three years and at the end of that time, I will receive a Bachelor of Theology degree. After that, I'll have to see what God has planned, but am tentatively planning on staying in Ireland to see what comes next, possibly working with a pastoral team.





I'm excited to see what God has in store and would so appreciate anyone who would honor this dream by partnering with me as I prepare for ministry. Believing God has plans for good and a hope for my future (Jer. 29:11), I humbly ask for your help and support in whatever way you are able. Obviously, I need funds. But I also need lots of prayers. God is faithful and will meet my every need. It is all His, I am His, and I know that He can provide. Psalm 50:10 tells me that He owns the cattle on a thousand hills and He is my loving Shepherd, so I know that He can. Thank you for your consideration, and God bless.





Psalm 32:8 - I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.