Help me go to school!

My name is Patience! I am a 21 year old college student trying to go to law school, as we all know college can be extremely expensive. I work as a full time server as well as trying to be a full time college student. I’ve debated whether or not a gofundme was the right choice, but i have an outstanding loan that is keeping me from going back to college, the loan is currently 10k and I’m swarming in bills, and feel like my dream is slowly slipping away from me. I appreciate everyone that donates! Every penny gets me one step closer to my dream of becoming a lawyer and helping others!