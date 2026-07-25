Help Me Go to College 🎓

Hi everyone,





This isn’t easy for me to ask, but as I get ready to start college this August, I’ve realized I could really use some help.

For the past several years, I’ve worked hard to prepare for this next chapter of my life. Throughout high school, I balanced school, homework, sports, church, early morning worship practices, and a job (mostly in the restaurant industry). It wasn’t always easy, but I’ve always believed that hard work is worth it. Since graduating this past May, my schedule has opened up some, but I’m still working long hours and carrying a heavy load.

One of the biggest challenges has been saving money. I currently live on my own with a roommate, and while I’m able to cover my monthly expenses, there’s rarely anything left to put toward college. Every time I feel like I’m getting ahead, another expense comes up. Most recently, the money I had managed to save had to go toward replacing the tires on my car.

Because of my family situation, I’m responsible for paying for my college expenses on my own. While I’ve been doing everything I can to make it happen, August is quickly approaching, and I know I can’t do it by myself.

If you feel led to donate, no amount is too small. Every dollar will go directly toward tuition, books, housing, and the other expenses that come with earning a college degree. And if you’re not able to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Going to college has been a dream of mine, and I’m committed to working hard every step of the way. Your support—whether through a donation, a share, or a prayer—would make a lasting difference in helping me reach that goal.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me as I begin this new chapter. I’m incredibly grateful for each and every one of you.

With love,

Shay



