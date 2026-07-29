Help me go see my best friend of 5 years!

Me and my best friend Luna F, met exactly 5 years ago, her mom has been sick with aids for a long time and has grown a liking to me as my mother has also grown a liking to her.





weve been looking to meet each other for around 3 or so years. Shes 13 and im 12, we celebrated each others birthdays over calls, sent gifts, and our parents have even spoken to each other on multiple occasions,





we trust each other very deeply and we’ve been saving up on our own halves but, so far we’ve only managed to save about 200 dollars and some change. For a safe flight, there and for me to get home , it’d be around 800 dollars, including a place for me and, my sister who’s chaperoning me, to stay safely.





im not forcing anyone to donate, but please, if you have the money and stability to, I’d appreciate it with all my heart.





God bless you all !⭐️🩷