HELP me go on conservation tripOSave our seas

Hi, I’m Penelope Yorkey,





and I started this fundraiser with my dad because I have the incredible opportunity to go on a conservation trip to Fiji in the summer of 2027. This trip would mean the world to me, and I’m currently working hard to raise enough money to make it possible.





The ocean has always been one of my favorite places in the world. It’s calming, beautiful, and full of life. I think most of us can agree there’s nothing better than being by the ocean in the summer — the clear blue water, colorful fish, coral reefs, and the peaceful feeling it brings. Swimming has also been a huge part of my life for years. I participate in competitive and club swimming, so being in the water has always felt natural to me. Anytime I get the chance to swim in the ocean, I take it.





But sadly, the oceans we love are changing.





Plastic pollution has become one of the biggest threats to marine life. Every year, millions of tons of plastic enter our oceans, harming turtles, fish, seabirds, and countless other animals. Many sea creatures mistake plastic for food, and scientists have even found plastic inside the stomachs of birds and fish across the world. Coral reefs are also suffering because of rising ocean temperatures caused by climate change. When coral reefs become too warm, they experience coral bleaching — a process where the coral loses the algae it needs to survive and slowly begins to die.





Even though the ocean’s temperature may only rise by one or two degrees, that small change has a massive impact on marine ecosystems. Coral reefs are incredibly important because they provide shelter, food, and protection for thousands of species. In fact, nearly 25% of all marine life depends on coral reefs at some point in their life cycle. Without healthy coral, entire ecosystems begin to collapse.





Pollution doesn’t only affect animals in the water — it also affects life on land and along our beaches. Hermit crabs and other small crustaceans are struggling to find natural shells because so many are removed from beaches every year. Some have even been found using plastic bottle caps and trash as substitutes because they have nowhere else to go.





Seeing pollution at beaches has deeply impacted me and inspired me to become more involved in conservation. I’ve always dreamed of traveling to different parts of the world to help protect marine life and keep beaches clean for future generations. This trip to Fiji would give me the opportunity to learn directly from conservation professionals, help restore and protect ecosystems, and better understand how we can reduce pollution and protect our oceans.





I want to be part of the solution.





Any donation, no matter how small, would help me get one step closer to this life-changing experience and allow me to contribute to something much bigger than myself. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, support my journey, and care about the future of our oceans.





Have a wonderful day, and God bless.