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Help Me Give My Mom a Journey of Healing

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer George

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer George

Help Me Give My Mom a Journey of Healing

Help Me Give My Mom a Journey of Healing

Hello, my name is Jennifer, and I am hoping to do something special for the woman who has spent her entire life taking care of everyone else—my mom.

My mom is 74 years old and has survived more heartbreak than anyone should ever have to endure. She is a domestic violence survivor, a devoted mother, and a loving grandmother who spent her entire life working hard to provide for her children and grandchildren. No matter what challenges came her way, she always put her family first.

In March 2022, our family received devastating news when my beautiful sister was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer. Without hesitation, my mom left her home and moved to help care for her daughter through countless treatments, appointments, and difficult days.

Then, in October 2024, tragedy struck when my brother-in-law passed away unexpectedly. Our family was still trying to process that loss when we received even more heartbreaking news: the chemotherapy was no longer working for my sister.

On July 29, 2025, my sister passed away.

That night changed our family forever. Watching my mother lose her daughter was one of the most painful things I have ever witnessed. Since then, she has carried a grief that no parent should ever have to bear.

I want to give my mom something she hasn’t had in a very long time: joy.

I am planning a road trip for the two of us from Oceanside, California, to Toms River, New Jersey, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Charleston, South Carolina, where we can spend time with family, reconnect with loved ones, and make new memories together.

There are two places my mom has always dreamed of seeing: Niagara Falls and Dollywood. Depending on her health and mobility, I would love to surprise her with visits to one or both of these special destinations.

Unfortunately, finances are tight. I am currently out on disability while awaiting a second surgery related to injuries from a car accident in July 2025. Despite that, I am doing everything I can to make this trip happen because I know how much it would mean to her.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help cover fuel, lodging, meals, and travel expenses along the way. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story and keeping our family in your prayers would mean just as much.

Please pray for peace in our hearts, healing for our bodies, comfort as we continue to grieve, and for this trip to be filled with laughter, healing, and precious memories.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping me give my mom a little piece of happiness after so much loss.

With gratitude,


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