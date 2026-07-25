Help me give my grandsons stability

Hi my name is stacy. Due to an unexpected turn , I am reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart.

Just a few weeks ago I faced sudden crisis that changed everything. Due to an unexpected turn of events , my grandboy's ages , ten and eight came to live with me full time. I stepped up immediately because the boys need safety , love and stability.

Going from grandparent to full time caregiver overnight is a big adjustment , emotionally and financially. I lost my part time job due to the

Situation. I filed for disability last year and it could be another year before I see that.

The added cost of raising to boys has quickly become overwhelming

We need help with:

Maintaining rent and utilities.

Basic household items

Fixing my car so that we can get to medical visits and therapy.

Groups and activities for the boys.

Every dollar will go toward giving ethan , and onyx the secure childhood they deserve.

You're kindness will help ensure that these boys , unexpected situation and a grandma's struggle becomes a story of love and hope.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Stacy McClernon

Proud grandma fighting team for my grandson's future.