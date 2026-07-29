Help Me Give My Father a Dignified Burial

I am asking for help during one of the most difficult times of my life. My father unexpectedly passed away shortly after being released from prison. Because of the circumstances surrounding his life, he did not have life insurance, savings, or any way to cover his final expenses. The responsibility of laying him to rest has fallen entirely on me.

I am a single mother doing everything I can to provide for my daughter while also trying to honor my father’s memory. This has been an overwhelming burden, both emotionally and financially.

My goal is to raise $30,000 to cover the costs of his funeral service, burial, cemetery expenses, a casket, and a permanent headstone. One thing that is especially important to me is having his photo engraved on his headstone. My father never had the opportunity to meet my daughter, and I want her to always have a place where she can visit him and see his face. It would mean the world to me to know that she can grow up knowing what her grandfather looked like and that his memory will live on through her.

No matter the mistakes someone may have made in life, everyone deserves to be remembered with dignity and laid to rest with love. My father was still my father, and I want to give him the peaceful farewell he never had the chance to prepare for.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help more than I can express. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, your prayers, and your support during this incredibly difficult chapter of my life.



