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Help Me Give My Daughter the Stability I Never Had

Goallei 293,597 RON
Raisedlei 0 RON

Fundraiser created byOvidiu Constantin

Help Me Give My Daughter the Stability I Never Had

Hello,

My name is Ovidiu, and this is the story of why a home means so much to me.

When I was young, my parents divorced, and for years I lived in different places. I never really had the feeling of a permanent home—a place where I knew I belonged. Growing up that way shaped me, and I made myself a promise: one day, I would build a stable home for my own family.

Years later, I found the courage to take out a loan and buy my apartment. It wasn't just about owning property. It was about finally creating the sense of security I had been searching for since childhood.

Today, I still have $56000 left to pay.

I'm doing everything I can to meet that responsibility. I work hard, I make my payments, and I'm not asking anyone to take responsibility for my choices.

What I am asking for is a little help.

I have a little daughter, and my greatest wish is that she grows up knowing that home is a place of security—not uncertainty. I don't want her to one day feel that she has to carry my financial burdens or inherit the worries that shaped my own childhood. I want to leave her stability, not debt.

That's why I'm reaching out.

If my story resonates with you, I ask you to consider donating even $1. One dollar may seem small, but thousands of small acts of kindness can become something extraordinary.

If you can't donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.

Whether you give, share, or simply read this far, thank you. Your time and your kindness mean more than I can express.

I hope that one day I'll be able to tell my daughter that her home was built not only through my determination, but also through the generosity of people who believed that every child deserves a place where they feel safe.

Thank you for reading our story.

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