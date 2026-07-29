Help Me Give My Children a Safe New Beginning

There are moments in life that change everything.

For me, that moment came when I realized I had to leave in order to protect myself and my children. Walking away was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, but I knew it was the right one.





Today, we are safe, but we are starting over from the beginning.

Leaving meant leaving behind many of the things most families rely on every day. We are working to rebuild our lives, find permanent housing, and create a stable home where my children can feel safe, grow, and simply enjoy being kids again.





I have always believed in working hard and taking care of my family. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I also know that sometimes we all need a helping hand to move forward.

The funds raised through this fundraiser will help us secure safe housing, furnish our new home, purchase reliable transportation, provide clothing and school supplies for my children, and cover basic living expenses while we continue rebuilding our lives.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference for our family. If you are not able to give, sharing our story with others would mean just as much. You never know who may be able to help.





This journey has not been easy, but I have not lost hope. I believe that brighter days are ahead, and with the support of kind people like you, we can build a future filled with peace, stability, and new opportunities.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and for any support you are able to give. Your generosity will help my family move forward and begin a new chapter.

With heartfelt gratitude,

A Mother Rebuilding Her Life



