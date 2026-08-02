Help Me Give My Children a Place to Call Home

In 2021, Hurricane Ida changed our lives forever. The apartment where my children and I lived was damaged, and our landlord made the difficult decision not to rebuild. Overnight, we lost not only our home, but also the stability we had worked so hard to build.

Since then, my children and I have been living with a family member. While we are deeply thankful to have had a roof over our heads, it has never truly felt like home. For nearly five years, we’ve been praying and working toward the day we can have a place of our own again.

I’ve continued to work as hard as I can, but rising housing costs and financial setbacks have made it impossible to save enough to buy a home. To make things even more difficult, the job I relied on eventually closed. I recently started a new job and am determined to keep moving forward, but rebuilding after years of hardship takes time.

I’m creating this fundraiser because I want to give my children something many people take for granted: a safe, stable home where they can have their own rooms, make memories, and finally feel settled again.

The funds raised will go toward purchasing a home and covering the expenses that come with finally moving into a place we can call our own.

Every donation, no matter the amount, means more than I can express. If you’re unable to give, I completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing our story with others are also incredible gifts.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for believing in our family. We continue to trust that God will make a way, and we’re grateful for every person who becomes part of that journey.

With gratitude,

Joy



