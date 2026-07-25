Help Me Give My Children a Home Again

My name is Ali. I am a devoted husband, a proud father of two young children, and a hardworking man from South Lebanon.





Never did I imagine that one day I would find myself reaching out to strangers for help.





On April 14, 2026, everything changed for us.





The building we called home in Jouaiya, in the Tyre District of South Lebanon, was completely destroyed during the conflict. In an instant, we lost the apartment we were renting, along with most of the furniture and possessions we had painstakingly accumulated over the years.





In the blink of an eye, the place we cherished as home vanished.





Today, my wife, our two small children, and I live in a cramped rented apartment consisting of just one bedroom and one living room. My oldest child is only three and a half years old, while my youngest is just one year and ten months. At an age when they should feel secure and carefree, they have already faced the disquiet of losing their home.





Like any father, I yearn to protect my children. I want them to grow up in an environment where they feel safe—where they can sleep soundly, play with abandon, and create joyful memories.





Since losing our home, I have been doing everything within my power to rebuild our lives. I juggle two jobs, often leaving before my children awaken and returning home long after they have gone to sleep. I push myself every single day because I am determined to never give up on my family.





Despite the countless hours I work, my earnings barely stretch to cover our fundamental costs of living. Rent, food, utilities, and daily necessities consume nearly all of my income, leaving little to no savings toward acquiring another home.





The most difficult part is not the fatigue.





It’s the reality of watching my children grow while I’m away, tirelessly trying to earn just enough to keep us afloat.





Every missed bedtime story, every family dinner I could not attend, every missed embrace because I was working—these are fleeting moments I will never reclaim.





My dreams do not revolve around a luxurious home.





What I long for is to open the door to a humble sanctuary that my children can genuinely call home—somewhere they won't have to worry about moving again, a place where they can grow up surrounded by stability, dignity, and hope.





This campaign represents my endeavor to make that dream a reality.





The funds raised will be allocated towards purchasing a modest family home and addressing the essential costs of rebuilding our lives after the tremendous losses we have endured.





Since fundraising platforms currently do not support direct withdrawals in Lebanon, a trusted friend in the United States has kindly agreed to organize this campaign on my behalf. Every donation will be used exclusively for housing-related expenses, and we promise to keep you updated and maintain complete transparency throughout this journey.





If you are able to support us, I offer my deepest gratitude from the bottom of my heart.





If you cannot contribute financially, sharing our story with others can be a priceless gift that may lead to a transformative change in our lives.





To everyone who has taken the time to read our story, thank you for providing my family with something we have desperately clung to throughout this ordeal:





Hope.





With heartfelt appreciation,





Ali, my wife, and our two little children





Alternative Ways to Support





If you would prefer not to donate through the fundraising platform, you can also support our family directly via Western Union.





Recipient: Ali Mahmoud Ismail

Country: Lebanon

City: Sour

Phone: +96170807289





After sending your donation, feel free to reach out to us with the transfer details so we can safely receive the funds and express our heartfelt thanks for your generosity.





Every contribution, regardless of its size, brings our family one step closer to having a secure place to call home. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing our story with others is another meaningful way to extend your support