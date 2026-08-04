Help Me Give My Children a Forever Home

Hi everyone,

My name is Adriana, and I’m a full-time working single mom raising two amazing children. Like so many families, I’ve been doing everything I can to stay afloat while paying high rent month after month. Even though I work hard, it feels like I’m putting thousands of dollars into rent without ever getting closer to owning a place we can truly call home.





Instead of continuing that cycle, I’ve set my heart on purchasing a modest mobile home here in the DFW area. There are affordable homes available for around $8,000, and owning one would completely change our lives. It would give my children the stability of having a permanent home, allow me to build equity instead of throwing money away on rent, and provide us with a fresh start.





I’m not asking anyone to solve all of our problems. I’m simply asking for a little help getting us one step closer to a safe, affordable place to call our own.





Every donation, whether it’s $5, $10, $25, or simply sharing this fundraiser with others brings us closer to that goal.





Your kindness will help give my children something every family deserves: a stable home where they can grow, feel secure, and make lasting memories. I know that God’s timing is perfect and his word is what keeps me going🫶🏽





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in us, supporting us, and helping us build a brighter future.





PRAYERS work! So please pray 🙏🏽 for us!





With gratitude,

Adriana



