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Help Me Give My Boys a Stable Home

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKymberly Cachin

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kymberly Cachin

Help Me Give My Boys a Stable Home

If you’ve followed my journey, you know that the last year has been filled with doctor’s appointments, treatments, surgeries, scans, and more uncertainty than I ever imagined. Through it all, one thing has never changed my three boys are my reason to keep fighting.

Today, I’m asking for help with something I never thought I’d have to ask for.

I currently pay $1,400 a month in rent. As much as I’ve tried to make it work, it simply isn’t affordable on my disability income while living with Stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to my liver.

I’m doing everything I can to find a more affordable home in the Eunice, Basile, or Chataignier area where my boys and I can have stability without the constant fear of falling behind. The challenge isn’t just finding the right home—it’s being able to afford the security deposit when one becomes available.

I’m hoping to raise $800-1000 so that when I find the right place, I can say “yes” instead of having to walk away because I don’t have the deposit.

This isn’t about finding a bigger house or anything fancy. It’s about finding a home I can realistically afford so I can focus on what matters most: being there for my children and continuing my cancer treatment.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us closer to that goal. And if you’re not able to give, sharing this fundraiser with others is just as meaningful.

Thank you for believing in us, praying for us, and reminding us that we’re not alone. Your kindness gives me hope during one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

With love and gratitude,

Kymberly & my three boys


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