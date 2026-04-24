Help me give back to my dad

My dad is in his late 60s and retired, yet every weekend he drives nearly two hours in his old Chrysler Town & Country to come help me around the house. Whether it's cutting the grass, fixing things that need attention, or simply lending a hand, he is always there when someone needs him. He has spent his life helping others, often putting everyone else's needs before his own, and never asks for anything in return.





Unfortunately, his van is getting older and less reliable, but he continues to drive it without complaint. My goal is to raise enough money to help purchase a safer and more dependable vehicle for him. This would not only make his trips more comfortable but also give me peace of mind knowing he can continue traveling safely to visit family and loved ones.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me give back to a man who has given so much to others throughout his life. Thank you for helping me show my dad how much he is appreciated.