Help Me Give a Little Girl a Safe, Loving Home

As a single mother and U.S. Air Force veteran, I have always believed that family is built through love, commitment, and showing up when a child needs someone most. I have had permanent custody of my nephew since he was an infant, raising him without assistance while working every day despite my own medical challenges.

Now, I am facing another opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life. I have helped raise a little girl since she was just 4 months old. Her mother tragically passed away from an overdose when she was an infant, and her father has fallen on difficult times and is no longer able to care for her. Without someone stepping in, she could enter the foster care system.

She will be six years old next week, and I cannot bear the thought of her feeling alone when she already has experienced so much loss. My goal is to provide her with the safe, stable, and loving home she deserves.

The funds raised will help cover attorney fees for the custody process, clothing, shoes, school and daily necessities, and the additional expenses that come with welcoming another child into our family.

This is not an easy road, but I have done it before, and I am willing to do it again because every child deserves to know they are loved and wanted. If you are able to donate or simply share this fundraiser, your kindness will help give this little girl the chance to grow up in a home filled with stability, compassion, and hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide.



