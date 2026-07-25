HELP ME GET TREATMENT FOR RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS.

My name is Peruth Jackson, I am seeking support for my medical treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis, a condition that causes severe joint pain, stiffness, and difficulty with daily activities.





Living with condition has been very challenging because I need regular medication and medical care, but my financial situation makes it difficult to afford all the treatment I need.





I created this fundraiser to help cover the cost of my medicines, hospital visits, and ongoing treatment. Any support, no matter how small, will make a big difference in my life and help me continue my journey toward better health.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who supports me, shares my story, or offers encouragement. Your kindness and generosity mean so much to me.



