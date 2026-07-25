Help Me Get Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis.





My name is Peruth, and I am from Tanzania. I am seeking help to get medical treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis, a painful condition that affects my joints and daily life.

Living with this illness has been very difficult. I experience pain and challenges in my everyday activities, and I need ongoing medical care and medication to manage my condition. The cost of treatment is a heavy burden for me, and I am doing my best to continue fighting while looking for support.

I am humbly asking for your kindness and support. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help me access the treatment and care I need. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you for your kindness and compassion.



