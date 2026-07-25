Help Me Get Treatment for Flat Feet Pain

I'm raising money to help cover the costs of my flat feet treatment and possible surgery.





I've been dealing with pain in both of my feet that affects my daily life, including walking and being active. My flat feet cause discomfort in my ankles and the middle of my feet. I've tried different options like supportive shoes and inserts, but I'm still experiencing pain.





After evaluations with doctors, I'm hoping to get the treatment I need to improve my mobility and quality of life. The funds raised will help with medical appointments, imaging, surgery costs, recovery needs, and other related expenses.





Any support, whether it is a donation or simply sharing my story, means a lot to me and my family. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me during this journey.