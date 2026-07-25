Help me get transportation for work

Hi everyone im andrea and im 43 yrs old next month will make one year of being clean and sober. I have done everything possible by changing my location losing old friends who are no good for me now its time to get back into the groove of things and get to work so I can continue on my journey and get all of my own things again. I have a wonderful family who has stayed with me through this i am in contact with all of my kids and grandkids again. I live in west Virginia so there is no public transportation where I live and the nearest town is about 35 mins away . Thankyou for taking your time to read this and thankyou in advance