Help Me Get to My Job Interview

My name is Khai, and I am asking for a small amount of assistance to help me attend an important job interview.





I have been invited to interview with local hospital on July 28, 2026, in Hickory, North Carolina. This interview represents an opportunity for stable employment and an important step toward improving my financial situation.





At the moment, I am experiencing financial hardship and do not have enough money to purchase a round-trip Greyhound bus ticket from Winston-Salem to Hickory. The total cost of transportation is approximately $30.





My fundraising goal is simply to cover the cost of the bus fare so I can attend the interview. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help me get one step closer to securing employment.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me during this important opportunity. Your kindness and generosity are sincerely appreciated.





I can provide documentation confirming my scheduled interview if requested. The fundraiser goal was the minimum requirement set by the platform.





With gratitude,





Khai