Help me get to my calling

Hello all my names Jade and I am trying my best to get a camper set up in Dandridge TN I have been feeling a spiritual calling to be there I've attended church services that just changed my life, Ive been wanting to further and deepen my walk with Christ and after speaking with several families and praying with them and just about this situation and I feel this is the place I'm being called. Friends we all know blind trust can be a challenge but I feel the calling and I am asking for financial help in my journey I have found a wonderful campground full of believers after a weekend stay I fell completely in love and felt a type of peace I've never experienced but they do have requirements for living on the grounds and well I need help with those requirements, a camper less than 10years old and I certainly will need all the help I can get.